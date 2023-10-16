Il Manchester City piazza il colpo anche negli eSports: ingaggiato un top player
Commenta per primoIl Manchester City fa la voce grossa anche sul mercato degli eSports: ufficiale l'ingaggio di Donovan 'Tekkz' Hunt, uno dei migliori pro player al mondo su EA Sports FC, già vincitore di undici titoli maggiori tra cui ePremierLeague, eChampions League ed eWorld Cup.
Introducing, @tekkz— Manchester City (@ManCity) October 16, 2023
ePremier League
eChampions League
eClub World Cup
Eleven major titles, so far...
Presented by @etisalatAnd pic.twitter.com/uBPlN8l5uM
.@mancityesports sign Donovan '@tekkz' Hunt to FC Pro roster— Manchester City (@ManCity) October 16, 2023
