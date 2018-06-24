Inghilterra-Panama 6-1: il tabellino
Marcatori: 8' Stones (I), 22' rigore Kane (I), 36' Lingard (I), 40' Stones (I), 45+1' rigore Kane (I), 62' Kane (I), 78' Baloy (P).
Inghilterra: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire; Trippier (70' Rose), Loftus-Cheek, Henderson, Lingard (63' Delph), Young; Sterling, Kane (63' Vardy). Ct: Southgate.
Panama: Penedo; Murillo, Torres, Escobar, Davis; Barcenas (69' Arroyo), Cooper, Gomez (69' Baloy), Godoy (62' Avila), Rodriguez; Perez. Ct: Hernan.
Arbitro: Ghead (Egi)
Ammoniti: 10' Cooper (P), 24' Loftus-Cheek (I), 44' Escobar (P), 72' Murillo (P).