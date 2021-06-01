Inghilterra, UFFICIALE: Greenwood lascia il ritiro per infortunio
Commenta per primoMason Greenwood ha lasciato il ritiro dell’Inghilterra. Lo ha comunicato l’account Twitter della nazionale dei tre leoni. L’attaccante classe 2001 del Manchester Utd non farà parte della spedizione per Euro 2020.
Manchester United have confirmed that @masongreenwood has withdrawn from the provisional #ThreeLions squad due to an underlying injury.
Hope to see you back to full fitness soon, Mason!
