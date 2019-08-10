Inter, Eto'o accoglie Lukaku: 'Ti sei unito a una famiglia, continuerai a brillare'
Bienvenue à l’Inter de Milan Roméo . Bien plus qu’une équipe c’est une famille que tu rejoins. Là-bas, tu te frotteras à des étoiles, alors nul doute que tu continueras à briller. Bonne chance dans cette nouvelle aventure que j’espère rythmée de buts. Fais nous rêver petit frère ! ____________________________ Welcome to the Inter Milan Romeo. More than a team, it's a family you join. There, you will rub yourself with stars, so there is no doubt that you will continue to shine. Good luck in this new adventure that I hope filled with goals. Make us proud little brother! @inter @romelulukaku Adrénaline