Inter, niente Dumfries per Chelsea e Manchester United? Le inglesi virano su un nuovo terzino
Commenta per primoSecondo quanto riportato da 90min.com, il Chelsea starebbe pensando a un nuovo investimento per la fascia destra. Oltre al rinnovo di Cesar Azpilicueta, Tuchel vorrebbe un nuovo terzino e starebbe pensando a Josip Juranovic del Celtic. Un nuovo numero 2 è una delle priorità anche per il Manchester United con ten Hag che ha messo anche lui nel mirino il difensore croato.
Peccato, avrei venduto volentieri dumfries e avrei preso Singo del toro
