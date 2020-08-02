Inter, parole d'amore di Lukaku: 'Darò tutto me stesso per ogni singolo giorno'
Serie A is finished but we’re still building and going the right way. Thank you for supporting the team throughout this season. To all of my teammates you guys have been wonderful i would give me all for you guys every single day.. La Serie A è finita, ma stiamo ancora costruendo e siamo sulla strada giusta. Grazie ai tifosi per aver sostenuto la squadra durante tutta la stagione. A tutti i miei compagni, ragazzi siete stati straordinari, darei tutto me stesso per voi ogni singolo giorno. Sempre forza @inter