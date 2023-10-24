Inter-Salisburgo 2-1: il tabellino
Inter (3-5-2): Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries (20' st Darmian), Frattesi, Calhanoglu (31' st Asllani), Mkhitaryan (1' st Barella), Carlos Augusto; Sanchez (20' st Thuram), Lautaro Martinez (40' st Klaassen). A disp.: Di Gennaro, Audero, Acerbi, Bisseck, Dimarco. All.: Inzaghi
Salisburgo (4-2-3-1): Schlager; Dedic, Solet, Pavlovic, Ulmer; Bidstrup (27' st Konate), Gourna-Douath (40' st Capaldo); Sucic, Gloukh (40' st Forson), Kjaergaard (27' st Nene); Simic (26' st Ratkov). A disp.: Manti, Krumrey, Baidoo, Diambou, Morgalla. All.: Struber
Arbitro: Letexier (Francia)
Marcatori: 19' Sanchez (I), 12' st Gloukh (S), 19' st rig. Calhanoglu (I)
Ammoniti: Simic (S), Mkhitaryan (I), Gourna-Douath (S)
