Inter-Verona formazioni ufficiali: Lautaro titolare, la scelta su Dimarco e Djuric

L'Inter vuole tornare alla vittoria dopo il pareggio contro il Genoa e laurearsi campione d'inverno, tenendo così a distanza la Juventus, seconda a -2 e impegnata domani a Salerno. Di fronte l'Hellas Verona, quartultimo e a caccia di punti salvezza.

FORMAZIONI UFFICIALI

INTER (3-5-2): 1 Sommer; 28 Pavard, 15 Acerbi, 95 Bastoni; 2 Dumfries, 23 Barella, 20 Calhanoglu, 22 Mkhitaryan, 30 Carlos Augusto; 9 Thuram, 10 Lautaro Martinez.

HELLAS VERONA (4-2-3-1): 1 Montipò; 38 Tchatchoua, 42 Coppola, 23 Magnani, 3 Doig; 33 Duda, 31 Suslov; 26 Ngonge, 90 Folorunsho,77 Mboula; 11 Djuric.


Utente vxl 542735
Tranquilli ragazzi, c’è Massa che entra nel secondo tempo.

