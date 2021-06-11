Jiangsu Suning Xuzhuang Football training center, equipped with top-notch facilities and opened in 2017, is under demolition. It was the training center of Jiangsu FC(Suning). Left: Xuzhuang Football Training Center (before) Right: Xuzhuang Football Training Center(June, 2021) pic.twitter.com/G22491FDW1 — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) June 11, 2021

Suning is tearing down the club buildings, 3 months after they killed her. How many months will it take for Inter? pic.twitter.com/xxFaWHlrbd — FC JIANGSU Forever (@FCJiangsu) June 11, 2021

Locampione di Cina è sempre più un lontano ricordo:. Come riferito da Titan Sports Plus,, impianto inaugurato nel 2017 e dotato di strutture di primissimo ordine. Le foto mostrano le ruspe intente nell'abbattimento degli edifici, mentre la pagina commemorativa del club fallito e smantellato lancia l'allarme: "Suning sta buttando giù gli edifici del club, tre mesi dopo averlo ucciso. Quanti mesi ci vorranno per l'Inter?".