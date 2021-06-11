7
Lo Jiangsu campione di Cina è sempre più un lontano ricordo: ora anche il suo centro sportivo sparisce. Come riferito da Titan Sports Plus, Suning ha avviato la demolizione delle strutture dello Xuzhuang Football Training Center, impianto inaugurato nel 2017 e dotato di strutture di primissimo ordine. Le foto mostrano le ruspe intente nell'abbattimento degli edifici, mentre la pagina commemorativa del club fallito e smantellato lancia l'allarme: "Suning sta buttando giù gli edifici del club, tre mesi dopo averlo ucciso. Quanti mesi ci vorranno per l'Inter?".
 
 