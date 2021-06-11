Jiangsu, Suning avvia la demolizione del centro sportivo FOTO
Jiangsu Suning Xuzhuang Football training center, equipped with top-notch facilities and opened in 2017, is under demolition. It was the training center of Jiangsu FC(Suning). Left: Xuzhuang Football Training Center (before) Right: Xuzhuang Football Training Center(June, 2021) pic.twitter.com/G22491FDW1— Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) June 11, 2021
Suning is tearing down the club buildings, 3 months after they killed her. How many months will it take for Inter? pic.twitter.com/xxFaWHlrbd— FC JIANGSU Forever (@FCJiangsu) June 11, 2021