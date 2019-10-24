Juve, il gol di Dybala... visto alla playstation! VIDEO
Commenta per primoIl gol di Dybala contro la Lokomotiv Mosca visto... alla playstation. La Uefa Champions League, su Twitter, celebra la rete del momentaneo 1-1 realizzato dal 10 della Juventus, spiegandola con un Joystick.
Send the ball spinning @PauDybala_JR shows us how to execute the perfect R1+O.— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 24, 2019
Tag your best goals using #PS4share!#PlayStationFC | @PlayStationEU pic.twitter.com/861ILbtYOw
