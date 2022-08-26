Juve, la probabile formazione contro la Roma: Danilo accanto a Bremer, dubbio a centrocampo
8Grande attesa per il primo big match stagionale della Juventus, che affronterà la Roma sabato alle 18:30. Ancora qualche dubbio da sciogliere per Massimiliano Allegri; Danilo è favorito per affiancare Bremer al centro della difesa mentre a centrocampo l'unico cambio rispetto alla gara con la Sampdoria potrebbe essere Denis Zakaria al posto di Weston Mckennie. Ancora Kostic e Cuadrado sulle corsie esterne. In porta, dovrebbe giocare ancora Perin.
LA PROBABILE FORMAZIONE
JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Perin; De Sciglio, Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Locatelli, Zakaria, Rabiot; Cuadrado, Vlahovic, Kostic
I can't understand Allegri with the constant changing of players in the defensive line, I don't know why he doesn't understand that Bremer should play with Gatti and in the absence of more quality, let Danilo and Sandro play (there are no other options), then let him give full benefit to Zakaria together with Locatelli reinforced by Cuadrado and Kostic and in attack Vlahovic and Kean who will receive help from Cuadrado and Kostic.
