Grande attesa per il primo big match stagionale della Juventus, che affronterà la Roma sabato alle 18:30. Ancora qualche dubbio da sciogliere per Massimiliano Allegri; Danilo è favorito per affiancare Bremer al centro della difesa mentre a centrocampo l'unico cambio rispetto alla gara con la Sampdoria potrebbe essere Denis Zakaria al posto di Weston Mckennie. Ancora Kostic e Cuadrado sulle corsie esterne. In porta, dovrebbe giocare ancora Perin.



LA PROBABILE FORMAZIONE



JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Perin; De Sciglio, Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Locatelli, Zakaria, Rabiot; Cuadrado, Vlahovic, Kostic