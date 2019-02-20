Juve, parla Khedira dopo l'intervento al cuore: 'E' andato tutto bene, tornerò dopo un po' di riposo'
I've had a successful interventional therapy today in the morning with an ablation of an arrhythmogenic atrial focus. Everything went perfectly well and I will be able to get back to work after a short rest. Thank you so much for all your messages and get well wishes! pic.twitter.com/TyOTVsxDMw— Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) 20 febbraio 2019
Frasi sessiste su Wanda, Costacurta chiede scusa: 'Non ero io. Ecco cosa mi ha detto mia moglie Martina...'
Alessandro Costacurta si rivede nel passaggio del video tratto da Sky Calcio Club in cui passa per maschilista ("Se mia moglie avesse detto dei miei compagni le cose che ha detto Wanda Nara, l' avrei cacciata fuori di casa"). E...