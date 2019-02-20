Parla Sami Khedira dopo l'operazione al cuore, il centrocampista della Juventus affida a Twitter il suo pensiero: "Questa mattina sono stato sottoposto con successo a intervento ablazione del focus aritmogeno atriale. Tutto è andato bene e sarò in grado di tornare a lavorare dopo un breve riposo. Grazie a tutti per i vostri messaggi e auguri di pronta guarigione!".
 
 