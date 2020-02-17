Juve-Pogba, Raiola contro Solskjaer: 'E' un frustrato, fa confusione. Paul non è di proprietà di nessuno'
FRUSTRATO - "Ma prima di commentare ciò che dico, Solskjaer farebbe meglio a informarsi su ciò che è stato detto. Sono un cittadino libero che può pensare ed esprimere i propri pensieri. Fino ad ora sono stato molto gentile con lui. Solskjaer dovrebbe solo ricordare cosa ha detto lui in estate di Paul. Penso che Solskjaer possa sentirsi frustrato per diversi motivi e ora sta mettendo insieme diversi problemi. Penso che Solskjaer abbia altre cose di cui preoccuparsi. Almeno, se io fossi in lui le avrei"
Paul is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer’s property, Paul is Paul Pogba’s. You cannot own a human being already for a long time in the UK or anywhere else. I HOPE Solskjaer DO NOT WANT TO SUGGEST THAT PAUL IS HIS PRISONER. ⠀ ⠀ BUT BEFORE Solskjaer makes comments about things I say he should inform himself better about the content of what has been said. ⠀ ⠀ I am a free citizen who can think and express my thoughts. Until now I was maybe to nice to him. Solskjaer should just remember things that he said in the summer to Paul. ⠀ ⠀ I think Solskjaer may be frustrated for different reasons and is now mixing up some issues. ⠀ ⠀ I think that Solskjaer has other things to worry about. ⠀ AT LEAST IF I WAS HIM I WOULD.