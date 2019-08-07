Juve, poker al Novara: Higuain, Mandzukic e Dybala, gli esuberi in gol. La Joya è anche capitano VIDEO
Il match è stato aperto da Gonzalo Higuain, che lanciato a rete di destro ha fatto 1-0. Al momento situazione in stand-by, con la Roma che lo desidera sempre come erede di Dzeko. Discorso diverso per il croato, che di testa ha fatto 2-0: sempre nel mirino del Manchester United, anche se non nell'affare Lukaku può comunque finire ai Red Devils. Infine, la Joya: gol di interno piede, da attaccante vero, per chi è ha detto no allo United e lo ha ribadito anche al Tottenham. Il mercato inglese chiude tra meno di 24 ore: riuscirà qualcuno a convincere il 10 bianconero?
Higuain scores to put Juve 1-0 up in the training match against Novara. pic.twitter.com/Q07e5TK1Oq— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 7, 2019
That assist by @Cuadrado and @MarioMandzukic9's finish— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 7, 2019
Juventus 2-0 Novara pic.twitter.com/a5JLYwdAAN
And it's 3-0! @douglascosta with the delivery and @PauDybala_JR with the finish! pic.twitter.com/uD3c8S39As— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 7, 2019
Il 4-0 lo firma @mdeligt_04 pic.twitter.com/yfPHprJqP7— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) August 7, 2019