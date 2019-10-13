35
Il Galles non avrà a disposizione Aaron Ramsey questa sera, nella fondamentale sfida contro la Croazia in un dentro o fuori decisivo nell'equilibratissimo gruppo E. Il centrocampista della Juventus, come comunicato ufficialmente dalla federcalcio gallese, non ha recuperato la forma fisica adatta per essere utilizzato dal ct Ryan Giggs e sarà escluso anche dalla lista dei disponibili per la gara.

Il centrocampista della Juventus soffre ancora del problema all'adduttore accusato nel prepartita della sfida contro l'Inter e che lo ha costretto a dare forfait anche nella sfida contro la Slovacchia.
 
 