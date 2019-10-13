Juve, UFFICIALE: ancora problemi per Ramsey
Il centrocampista della Juventus soffre ancora del problema all'adduttore accusato nel prepartita della sfida contro l'Inter e che lo ha costretto a dare forfait anche nella sfida contro la Slovacchia.
#WALCRO— Wales (@Cymru) October 13, 2019
TEAM NEWS - DIWEDDARIAD CARFAN
Aaron Ramsey has failed to regain match fitness in time for this evening's game and is not included in the matchday squad.
Brysia wella Aaron! #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/LybYp5l7DG