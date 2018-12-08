Juventus Night in Nba: cheerleders e giocatori in bianconero, tutte le FOTO! E i Nets tornano a vincere dopo 8 ko...
Cheerleaders in maglia Juve, giocatori che hanno fatto riscaldamento con la casacca bianconera personalizzata, gadget juventini. Tutto a base Juventus. Anche il risultato della partita. Sì, perché i Brooklyn Nets di D'Angelo Russell hanno sconfitto i Toronto Raptors di Kawhi Leonard, tornando a vincere dopo 8 sconfitte consecutive. E il tweet dei Nets è puntuale...
Hey @juventusfcen, not a bad day in Turin and Brooklyn— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) 8 dicembre 2018