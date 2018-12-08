La Juventus sbarca in NBA. Il club bianconero italiano per eccellenza viene ospitato dalla franchigia bianconera del campionato americano: i Brooklyn Nets. L'ambasciatore Davi Trezeguet era in New Jersey per sponsorizzare e presenziare una serie di eventi, compreso l'assistere alla sfida con l'Inter di ieri sera, vinta dalla Vecchia Signora

Cheerleaders in maglia Juve, giocatori che hanno fatto riscaldamento con la casacca bianconera personalizzata, gadget juventini. Tutto a base Juventus. Anche il risultato della partita. Sì, perché i Brooklyn Nets di D'Angelo Russell hanno sconfitto i Toronto Raptors di Kawhi Leonard, tornando a vincere dopo 8 sconfitte consecutive. E il tweet dei Nets è puntuale...
   