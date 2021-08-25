51
Una dichiarazione che cambia il mercato. Dopo un'estate sul piede di partenza, a cercare la via d'uscita, Harry Kane è tornato sui suoi passi e ha deciso di restare al Tottenham. L'attaccante della nazionale inglese, per il quale il Manchester City era pronto a spendere oltre 100 milioni di sterline, ha scelto i social per comunicare la sua decisione: "L'accoglienza dei tifosi degli Spurs e i messaggi di supporto che ho ricevuto nelle ultime settimane sono stati incredibili. Resto al Tottenham e darò il 100% per raggiungere gli obiettivi".
 

ATTACCANTE CERCASI - Una decisione che spiazza Guardiola, a caccia di un rinforzo in attacco, un no, quello di Kane, che potrebbe aprire le porte al ritorno di Ronaldo in Premier League. CR7 è sulla lista del City (il suo agente è in contatto con la dirigenza dei Citizens), così come Lewandowski, attaccante polacco in uscita dal Bayern Monaco, sul quale c'è il forte interesse del Paris Saint-Germain.