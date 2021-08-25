Kane, niente Manchester City: 'Resto al Tottenham'. Ora può cambiare il futuro di Ronaldo
It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks.— Harry Kane (@HKane) August 25, 2021
I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS pic.twitter.com/uTN78tHlk1
ATTACCANTE CERCASI - Una decisione che spiazza Guardiola, a caccia di un rinforzo in attacco, un no, quello di Kane, che potrebbe aprire le porte al ritorno di Ronaldo in Premier League. CR7 è sulla lista del City (il suo agente è in contatto con la dirigenza dei Citizens), così come Lewandowski, attaccante polacco in uscita dal Bayern Monaco, sul quale c'è il forte interesse del Paris Saint-Germain.