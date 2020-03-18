Continuano ad arrivare tanti appelli sull'emergenza coronavirus e uno dei più toccanti è sicuramente quello di, la fidanzata diex-terzino di Ajax, Psg, Cagliari e oggi ritiratosi dal mondo del calcio. Un messaggio carico di emozioni in cui anche la bellissima modella invita a restare lontani."Con tutto ciò che sta accadendo sul Coronavirus, potrebbe essere molto difficile prendere una decisione su cosa fare oggi. Il coronavirus sta arrivando da te. Sta arrivando a una velocità esponenziale: gradualmente e poi all'improvviso. È questione di giorni.Non domani. Oggi. Ciò significa mantenere quante più persone possibile a casa, a partire da ora. Siamo gli unici che possono fare qualcosa per impedirlo. Ok, facciamolo".E lei, insieme a Van der Wiel non smette di postare sui social i suoi momenti in casa, eccone alcuni insieme ad altri più che sexy con cui allieta i suoi fan.