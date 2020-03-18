L'appello di Rose, lady Van der Wiel: 'Stiamo lontani per salvare il pianeta dal virus!' FOTO
"Con tutto ciò che sta accadendo sul Coronavirus, potrebbe essere molto difficile prendere una decisione su cosa fare oggi. Il coronavirus sta arrivando da te. Sta arrivando a una velocità esponenziale: gradualmente e poi all'improvviso. È questione di giorni. L'unico modo per impedirlo è l'allontanamento sociale oggi. Non domani. Oggi. Ciò significa mantenere quante più persone possibile a casa, a partire da ora. Siamo gli unici che possono fare qualcosa per impedirlo. Ok, facciamolo".
With everything that’s happening about the Coronavirus, it might be very hard to make a decision of what to do today. Should you wait for more information? Do something today? What? How many cases of coronavirus will there be in your area? What will happen when these cases materialize? What should you do? When you’re done reading this, this is what you’ll take away: The coronavirus is coming to you. It’s coming at an exponential speed: gradually, and then suddenly. It’s a matter of days. Maybe a week or two. When it does, your healthcare system will be overwhelmed. Your fellow citizens will be treated in the hallways. Exhausted healthcare workers will break down. Some will die. They will have to decide which patient gets the oxygen and which one dies. The only way to prevent this is social distancing today. Not tomorrow. Today. That means keeping as many people home as possible, starting now. We are the only ones that can do something to prevent this. You might have fears today: What if I overreact? Will people laugh at me? Will they be angry at me? Will I look stupid? Won’t it be better to wait for others to take steps first? Will I hurt the economy too much? But in 2–4 weeks, when the entire world is in lockdown, when the few precious days of social distancing you will have enabled will have saved lives, people won’t criticize you anymore: They will thank you for making the right decision. Ok, let’s do this.