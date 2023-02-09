Commenta per primo
Ha strappato fiumi di lacrime la storia di Hudson, un bambino di 8 anni che si è innamorato calcisticamente del portiere dell'Arsenal Matt Turner durante i Mondiali in Qatar. Hudson è dislessico e ha difficoltà a scrivere, ma desiderava così tanto una maglia firmata dal suo eroe che ha provato e riprovato finché non ce l'ha fatta. E Turner, una volta scovata la lettera su twitter, ha risposto!

LA LETTERA - "Caro Matt Turner,
Mi chiamo Hudson, ho 8 anni. Sono il tuo più grande fan. Ho cercato la tua maglia, ma non riesco a trovarla. Puoi mandarmene una? E potresti firmarla? Grazie. Da Hudson". 

LA RISPOSTA - "Mi piacerebbe mandare una maglia a Hudson! Qualcuno può darmi una mano con un contatto? Grazie!"

 