La commovente lettera di Hudson, 8 anni: dislessico, scrive al portiere degli USA Turner per una maglia. E lui...
LA LETTERA - "Caro Matt Turner,
Mi chiamo Hudson, ho 8 anni. Sono il tuo più grande fan. Ho cercato la tua maglia, ma non riesco a trovarla. Puoi mandarmene una? E potresti firmarla? Grazie. Da Hudson".
LA RISPOSTA - "Mi piacerebbe mandare una maglia a Hudson! Qualcuno può darmi una mano con un contatto? Grazie!"
8-year-old fan Hudson wanted a Matt Turner jersey after being inspired by his World Cup performance.— B/R Football (@brfootball) February 9, 2023
He has dyslexia and struggles with writing, so wrote letters to him over and over until getting it right.
And Turner responded pic.twitter.com/PuAG29FpOZ