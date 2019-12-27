Commenta per primo

Il Liverpool ha raggiungo un accordo con lo Stoccarda per riportare ad Anfield Nathaniel Phillips, difensore centrale in prestito al club tedesco. Il classe ’97 tornerà all’inizio del mese prossimo e sarà idoneo per le partite dei Reds, a partire dalla sfida di FA Cup contro l’Everton il 5 gennaio.

 