Il Liverpool ha raggiungo un accordo con lo Stoccarda per riportare ad Anfield Nathaniel Phillips, difensore centrale in prestito al club tedesco. Il classe ’97 tornerà all’inizio del mese prossimo e sarà idoneo per le partite dei Reds, a partire dalla sfida di FA Cup contro l’Everton il 5 gennaio.

We have reached an agreement with Stuttgart for Nat Phillips to return from his loan spell in January.



Phillips will return at the beginning of next month and be eligible for Reds matches, starting with the FA Cup tie against Everton.