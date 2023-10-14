Commenta per primo
Thomas Zilliacus, ricchissimo filantropo finlandese che vive a Singapore, non ha mai fatto mistero di voler acquistare l'Inter, ma per il momento ha sempre trovato un muro da parte dell'attuale proprietario Zhang. Non smette, però, di twittare a proposito dei nerazzurri, e l'ultimo post su X ha destato l'interesse dei tifosi proprio per l'hashtag #nerazzurri che si può notare alla fine. 

Zilliacus si rivolge allo sceicco qatariota Jassim Al-Thani, che ha rinunciato all'acquisto del Manchester United a causa delle eccessive richieste dei Glazer, i proprietari uscenti (3,5 miliardi l'offerta, addirittura 10 la richiesta). Il testo, che accompagna una schermata della notizia, recita: Felice di vedere che sei arrivato alla stessa conclusione cui sono arrivato io qualche mese fa. Adesso uniamo le forze e compriamo un club italiano per farlo diventare il migliore al mondo!"
   