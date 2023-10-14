Lo sceicco Al-Thani rinuncia al Man Utd, Zilliacus: 'Adesso uniamo le forze per una big italiana!'
Zilliacus si rivolge allo sceicco qatariota Jassim Al-Thani, che ha rinunciato all'acquisto del Manchester United a causa delle eccessive richieste dei Glazer, i proprietari uscenti (3,5 miliardi l'offerta, addirittura 10 la richiesta). Il testo, che accompagna una schermata della notizia, recita: Felice di vedere che sei arrivato alla stessa conclusione cui sono arrivato io qualche mese fa. Adesso uniamo le forze e compriamo un club italiano per farlo diventare il migliore al mondo!"
Happy to see you have come to the same conclusion I came to a few months ago. Now let's join forces and buy a top Italian club and make it the best in the world! #ManchesterUnited #PremierLeague #UnitedWeStand #SerieA #nerazzurri pic.twitter.com/TGyV7XsAlP— Thomas Zilliacus (@TZilliacus) October 14, 2023