Ludogorets-Inter 0-2, il tabellino
1Ludogorets-Inter 0-2
Marcatori: 26’ s.t. Eriksen, 49' s.t. Lukaku (rig.)
Assist: 26’ s.t. Lukaku
Ludogorets: Iliev; Cicinho, Terziev, Grigore, Nedyalkov; Dyakov ( dal 22’ s.t. Badji), Anicet Abel, Cauly (dal 45’ s.t. Biton); Marcelinho, Swierczok (Tchibota 30’ s.t.), Wanderson.
Inter: Padelli; D’Ambrosio, Ranocchia, Godin; Moses (dal 27’ s.t. Barella), Vecino, Borja Valero, Eriksen, Biraghi (dal 36’ s.t. Young); Sanchez, Lautaro (dal 19’ s.t. Lukaku).
Ammoniti: Lautaro (I), Grigore (L), Wanderson (L), Anicet Abel (L)
Espulsi:
Arbitro: Carlos Del Cerro Grande
Partita inutile, buona giusto x ripulire la diffida di martinez
1