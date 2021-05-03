Lukaku ancora entusiasta: 'Grazie a tutti i tifosi, godiamoci il momento e forza Inter!' FOTO
Romelu Lukaku continua a festeggiare la vittoria dello scudetto dell'Inter e attraverso un post su Twitter ha commentato così la vittoria del tricolore nerazzurro ringraziando i tifosi che sono stati accanto alla squadra.
"Campioni! È stato un lungo percorso per noi come squadra, ma alla fine ce l'abbiamo fatta! Grazie a tutti i tifosi dell'Inter di tutto il mondo! Godiamoci questo momento! Forza Inter!".
God is good!— R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) May 3, 2021
Champions! Been a long road for us as a team but we did it in the end! Thank you to all inter fans all over the world! Let’s enjoy this moment! FORZA @Inter pic.twitter.com/d8wydrVELy
