Commenta per primo
Romelu Lukaku continua a festeggiare la vittoria dello scudetto dell'Inter e attraverso un post su Twitter ha commentato così la vittoria del tricolore nerazzurro ringraziando i tifosi che sono stati accanto alla squadra.

"Campioni! È stato un lungo percorso per noi come squadra, ma alla fine ce l'abbiamo fatta! Grazie a tutti i tifosi dell'Inter di tutto il mondo! Godiamoci questo momento! Forza Inter!".

 