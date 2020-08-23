Romelurompe il silenzio. L'attaccante dell'Inter, tramite un post su Instagram, ha voluto esprimere il proprio stato d’animo dopo la sconfitta in finale di Europa League contro il Siviglia: “Prima di tutto voglio dire grazie a tutti per quanto fatto per la mia famiglia e per me. Quest’anno siamo cresciuti molto come squadra ed è un onore rappresentare un club che ho amato sin da quando ero bambino.. C’è unione e stiamo andando nella giusta direzione. Ai tifosi voglio dire grazie per essere così di aiuto ogni partita o in trasferta, vi voglio bene. Ho apprezzato i messaggi ricevuti. Torneremo, sempre forza Inter”.