Romelu Lukaku rompe il silenzio. L'attaccante dell'Inter, tramite un post su Instagram, ha voluto esprimere il proprio stato d’animo dopo la sconfitta in finale di Europa League contro il Siviglia: “Prima di tutto voglio dire grazie a tutti per quanto fatto per la mia famiglia e per me. Quest’anno siamo cresciuti molto come squadra ed è un onore rappresentare un club che ho amato sin da quando ero bambino. Sì, quello che è successo in finale mi ha fatto incazzare, ma reagirò. Non ho mai avuto un c…o facile nella mia vita come tanti di voi sanno e quest’esperienza mi renderà più forte. Una cosa sicura è che l’Inter non è morta e quest’esperienza ci renderà migliori come squadra. C’è unione e stiamo andando nella giusta direzione. Ai tifosi voglio dire grazie per essere così di aiuto ogni partita o in trasferta, vi voglio bene. Ho apprezzato i messaggi ricevuti. Torneremo, sempre forza Inter”.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

First of all i want to say thank you for all what you guys have done for my family and myself. This year as a team we grown a lot together and it’s an honour to represent a club that i loved since i’ve been a kid. Yes what happened in the final pissed me off but i will fight back. I never had shit the easy way in life as many of you know and this experience will make me stronger. 1 thing is for sure inter is not dead and this experience will make us better as a team! there’s unity and we’re heading the right direction. To the fans i want to say thank you for being so supportive every game home or away i love you guys. I appreciate the messages i’ve got. We will be back sempre forza inter

