    Manchester City-Al Ain: formazioni, dove vederla in tv e streaming

    Si preannuncia una gara non impossibile per il Manchester City, che ha iniziato col piede giusto il Mondiale per Club battendo 2-0 il Wydad Casablanca e adesso si approccia agli emiratini dell'Al-Ain prima dell'ultima sfida del girone con la Juventus, presumibilmente decisiva per l'assegnazione del primo posto nel raggruppamento. La Sorgente, come vengono chiamati i mediorientali, è reduce dal sonoro 5-0 incassato dai bianconeri nella prima gara e dovrà cercare di evitare l'imbarcata contro i Citizens.
     
    MANCHESTER CITY-AL AIN, LA PARTITA IN TV
    • Partita: Manchester City-Al Ain
    • Data: lunedì 23 giugno 2025
    • Orario: 03.00
    • Canale tv: /
    • Streaming: DAZN
    MANCHESTER CITY-AL AIN, LE PROBABILI FORMAZIONI

    MANCHESTER CITY (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Lewis, Vitor Reis, Aké, O'Reilly; Cherki, Reijnders; Savinho, Foden, Doku; Haaland. All. Guardiola.
    AL AIN (5-3-2): Rui Patricio; Jasic, Rabia, Kouame, Ratnik, Zabala; Yahia Nader, Abbas, Matias Palacios; Kodjo Laba, Rahimi. All. Ivic.

    DOVE VEDERE MANCHESTER CITY-AL AIN IN TV - La sfida tra Manchester City e Al-Ain si potrà seguire in diretta tv gratuitamente anche su DAZN: sarà necessario scaricare l'app su smart tv compatibile, su console di gioco (PlayStation, Xbox) oppure attraverso dispositivi come Amazon Fire Stick TV, Google Chromecast e TIMVISION Box.

    MANCHESTER CITY-AL AIN IN DIRETTA STREAMING - Manchester City-Al Ain sarà disponibile anche in diretta streaming gratuita su DAZN: basterà scaricare l'app su dispositivi mobili come smartphone, tablet e pc o collegarsi al sito ufficiale della piattaforma.

    TELECRONACA - DAZN ha affidato la telecronaca di Manchester City-Al Ain a Edoardo Testoni. 

