Manchester City-Al Ain: formazioni, dove vederla in tv e streaming
MANCHESTER CITY-AL AIN, LA PARTITA IN TV
- Partita: Manchester City-Al Ain
- Data: lunedì 23 giugno 2025
- Orario: 03.00
- Canale tv: /
- Streaming: DAZN
MANCHESTER CITY (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Lewis, Vitor Reis, Aké, O'Reilly; Cherki, Reijnders; Savinho, Foden, Doku; Haaland. All. Guardiola.
AL AIN (5-3-2): Rui Patricio; Jasic, Rabia, Kouame, Ratnik, Zabala; Yahia Nader, Abbas, Matias Palacios; Kodjo Laba, Rahimi. All. Ivic.
DOVE VEDERE MANCHESTER CITY-AL AIN IN TV - La sfida tra Manchester City e Al-Ain si potrà seguire in diretta tv gratuitamente anche su DAZN: sarà necessario scaricare l'app su smart tv compatibile, su console di gioco (PlayStation, Xbox) oppure attraverso dispositivi come Amazon Fire Stick TV, Google Chromecast e TIMVISION Box.
MANCHESTER CITY-AL AIN IN DIRETTA STREAMING - Manchester City-Al Ain sarà disponibile anche in diretta streaming gratuita su DAZN: basterà scaricare l'app su dispositivi mobili come smartphone, tablet e pc o collegarsi al sito ufficiale della piattaforma.
TELECRONACA - DAZN ha affidato la telecronaca di Manchester City-Al Ain a Edoardo Testoni.