Manchester City, UFFICIALE un colpo in prospettiva
Commenta per primoIl Manchester City batte un colpo in prospettiva. Il club inglese ha annunciato di aver ingaggiato dal Velez Sarsfield Maximo Perrone. Il centrocampista classe 2003si unirà ai suoi nuovi compagni di squadra al termine del campionato Sudamericano Under 20.
We’re delighted to have completed the signing of Máximo Perrone from Vélez Sarsfield. The midfielder will join us after the U-20 South American Championship.— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 23, 2023
Welcome, Máximo! #ManCity
