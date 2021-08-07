1
Jesse Lingard è risultato positivo al covid. Il centrocampista offensivo del Manchester United, attualmente in isolamento, lo ha comunicato su Twitter: “Sono davvero affranto per essere risultato positivo dopo un buon precampionato. Fortunatamente sto bene e seguirò le disposizioni per poi tornare in campo con i ragazzi al più presto. Grazie per il supporto”.