Manchester United, Lingard positivo al covid
1Jesse Lingard è risultato positivo al covid. Il centrocampista offensivo del Manchester United, attualmente in isolamento, lo ha comunicato su Twitter: “Sono davvero affranto per essere risultato positivo dopo un buon precampionato. Fortunatamente sto bene e seguirò le disposizioni per poi tornare in campo con i ragazzi al più presto. Grazie per il supporto”.
Really gutted to have tested positive after a good pre season, luckily I feel fine and will follow the guidelines and be back with the boys on pitch very soon! Thank you for your support— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) August 7, 2021
Notizione da segnalare!
