Brutte notizie nella notte, con il Manchester United impegnato in amichevole contro il Wrexham dell'attore Ryan Reynolds. La prima notizia - tenendo conto che Ten Hag ha schierato un undici di riserve - è quella della sconfitta dei Red Devils, che si sono arresi per 3-1 alle reti di Lee, Hayden e Dalby. Quel che però ha fatto più scalpore è stato l'intervento falloso del portiere del Manchester Nathan Bishop, franato in ritardo sull'attaccante Paul Mullin. Il numero 10 del Wrexham è stato costretto ad uscire dal campo dopo 19 minuti molto dolorante ed è stato subito ricoverato in ospedale con un polmone perforato
LE CONDIZIONI DI MULLIN - Fortunatamente, Mullin ha fatto sapere attraverso i propri social di essere in condizioni stabili, condividendo una foto che lo ritrae sul letto dell'ospedale con tanto di maschera per favorire la respirazione. "Grazie a tutti per i messaggi! Qui è tutto apposto!" ha scritto il numero 10 del Wrexham rassicurando tutti.

LO SFOGO DI PARKINSON - L'allenatore del club gallese Phil Parkinson ha parlato nel post partita esprimendo il suo disappunto per l'uscita spericolata di Bishop. "Sono furioso per quello che è successo. E' stato un intervento goffo e spericolato. In un'amichevole della pre-season... non c'è altro da dire. Non sono per niente contento. Non ho visto il portiere e probabilmente è meglio che stia alla larga da noi per il momento perché siamo davvero arrabbiati. Doveva ricevere un rosso diretto".