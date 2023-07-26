Manchester United, fallo horror di Bishop in amichevole: attaccante del Wrexham ricoverato in ospedale
Keeper isn't even looking at the ball, outside the box and goes in elbow first to a ball that is head height. Parkinson has every right to be mad. I don't know what you are watching https://t.co/yYybAdIdyT— Kristian (@kristianxvx) July 26, 2023
LE CONDIZIONI DI MULLIN - Fortunatamente, Mullin ha fatto sapere attraverso i propri social di essere in condizioni stabili, condividendo una foto che lo ritrae sul letto dell'ospedale con tanto di maschera per favorire la respirazione. "Grazie a tutti per i messaggi! Qui è tutto apposto!" ha scritto il numero 10 del Wrexham rassicurando tutti.
'I'M FUMING! CLUMSY, RECKLESS, CHALLENGE! The goalie is best steering clear of us!' | Phil Parkinson#wrexham #mullin #manutd pic.twitter.com/JzaUCHhBBc— BeanymanSports (@BeanymanSports) July 26, 2023