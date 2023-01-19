Manchester United, UFFICIALE: un talento scende in League One
Colpo del Bolton: preso Shola Shoretire. La squadra di Evatt si rafforza con l'esterno d'attacco del Manchester United, che giocherà in League One in prestito per il resto della stagione 2022/2023. Il classe 2004 ha già esordito in Premier League contro il Newcastle nel 2021 ed è considerato uno dei talenti più promettenti dei Red Devils.
We are delighted to announce the signing of Shola Shoretire on loan from @ManUtd until the end of the season.— Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) January 19, 2023
Welcome to the club, @SholaShoretire! #BWFC
