Manchester Utd, ora è UFFICIALE: Solskjaer il dopo Mourinho
LO STAFF - Solskjaer, che in carriera ha allenato le riserve proprio dello United, il Molde (due volte) e il Cardiff City, verrà affiancato da Mike Phelan, Keran McKenna e Michael Carrick, già nello staff dello Special One. Solskjaer resterà in panchina fino al termine della stagione.
We can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed as caretaker manager until the end of the 2018/19 season.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) 19 dicembre 2018
He will be joined by Mike Phelan as first-team coach, together with Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna. #MUFC
Juve, Bonucci: 'Sorpreso dai tanti insulti sui social, io provo a far passare messaggi positivi'
Leonardo Bonucci, difensore della Juventus, ha parlato a margine dell'Open Summit 2018 di StartupItalia. Ecco le sue parole sugli hater e sui tanti insulti ricevuti sui social network: "Io purtroppo mi sono trovato spesso a leggere...