Ora è ufficiale: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer è il nuovo allenatore del Manchester United. Il norvegese, eroe della Champions League vinta nel 1999 in rimonta contro il Bayern Monaco, raccoglie l'eredità di José Mourinho, esonerato nella giornata di ieri. 

LO STAFF - Solskjaer, che in carriera ha allenato le riserve proprio dello United, il Molde (due volte) e il Cardiff City, verrà affiancato da Mike Phelan, Keran McKenna e Michael Carrick, già nello staff dello Special One. Solskjaer resterà in panchina fino al termine della stagione. 
   