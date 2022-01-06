Commenta per primo
C'è anche Roberto Mancini, tra i candidati della FIFA per vincere il premio di miglior allenatore del 2021. Il ct dell'Italia, che in estate ha vinto gli Europei, si giocherà il titolo con Pep Guardiola del Manchester City e Thomas Tuchel del Chelsea. Il nome del vincitore verrà annunciato il 17 gennaio.