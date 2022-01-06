Miglior allenatore 2021 FIFA, c'è anche Mancini tra i candidati: svelati i nomi
Commenta per primoC'è anche Roberto Mancini, tra i candidati della FIFA per vincere il premio di miglior allenatore del 2021. Il ct dell'Italia, che in estate ha vinto gli Europei, si giocherà il titolo con Pep Guardiola del Manchester City e Thomas Tuchel del Chelsea. Il nome del vincitore verrà annunciato il 17 gennaio.
These are the final three bosses vying for #TheBest FIFA Men's Coach award!
Who should be crowned #TheBest of 2021?
Commenta per primo