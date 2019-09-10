Ante, nuovo attaccante del, saluta così l'su Instagram: "Voglio ringraziare l'Eintracht dal profondo del cuore per gli ultimi 3 anni. Grazie per avermi dato preziose lezioni che porterò con me nel resto del mio viaggio. Mi hanno reso il giocatore e la persona che sono oggi. Vincere la Coppa di Germania è uno di quei momenti che ricorderò per il resto della mia vita. Inoltre, un grande grazie ai fan più folli e rumorosi per il loro supporto che mi hanno dato forza quando era più necessario. Tutto ciò è stato davvero un'esperienza da fare almeno una volta nella vita".