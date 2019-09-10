Milan: il commovente saluto di Rebic all'Eintracht
I want to thank Eintracht from the bottom of my heart for sticking with me for the last 3 years. Thank you for giving me valuable lessons on the way that I will carry myself for the rest of my journey. It made me the player and the person I am today. Winning the DFB cup is one of those moments I will remember for the rest of my life. Also, big shoutout to the craziest and loudest fans for their support that gave me strenght when it was the most needed. All of this was truly a once in a life time experience. SGE @eintrachtfrankfurt @timpeukert @maxgalys