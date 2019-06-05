La Uefa ha emesso pochi minuti fa un comunicato a proposito della sanzione nei confronti del Milan per aver violato i parametri del fair play finanziario nelle annate 2016, 2017 e 2018. Il massimo organismo europeo ha stabilito di sospendere ogni provvedimento nei confronti del club rossonero fintanto che il Tribunale di Arbitrato dello Sport (TAS) di Losanna non si sarà pronunciato in maniera definitiva a proposito del ricorso presentato dal Milan per le sanzioni subite per il triennio 2015, 2016, 2017.



Ecco quanto recita il testo diffuso dalla Uefa: "The UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) Adjudicatory Chamber has issued a procedural order suspending the proceedings against AC Milan regarding its failure to comply with the break-even requirement during the current monitoring period assessed in the 2018/19 season and covering the reporting periods ending in 2016, 2017 and 2018.



The suspension of the proceedings will remain in place until after the issuance of the award in the ongoing CAS proceedings dealing with the sanction imposed on the club for failing to comply with the break-even requirement for the reporting periods ending in 2015, 2016 and 2017".