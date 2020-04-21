Milan, Theo Hernandez: ' Se cambi il modo di guardare le cose...'
Commenta per primoIl terzino del Milan Theo Hernandez non molla, nonostante il momento difficile dovuto al coronavirus. Ecco il suo messaggio su Twitter: "If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change", ovvero "Se cambi il modo di guardare le cose, le cose che guardi cambieranno".
If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change #TH #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/bHex4diMGg— Theo Hernandez (@TheoHernandez) April 20, 2020
Commenta per primo