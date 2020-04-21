If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change #TH #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/bHex4diMGg — Theo Hernandez (@TheoHernandez) April 20, 2020

Il terzino delnon molla, nonostante il momento difficile dovuto al coronavirus. Ecco il suo messaggio su Twitter: "​If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change", ovvero "Se cambi il modo di guardare le cose, le cose che guardi cambieranno".