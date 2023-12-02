Paris Brunner is HIM.



Si è da poco conclusa la finalissima deiandati in scena in Indonesia, che ha decretato la vittoria della. Una vittoria che i tedeschi hanno rischiato di buttare via alla luce della rimonta subita (da 2-0 a 2-2), ma che poi hanno strappato nella lotteria dei rigori.A margine della premiazione, sono stati resi noti anche i premi individuali, che vanno daldel torneo, alla, passando per ile ilGOLDEN BALL - Paris Brunner (GERMANIA)SILVER BALL - Hamadou Makalou (MALI)BRONZE BALL - Mathis Amougou (FRANCIA)GOLDEN BOOT - Agustin Ruberto (ARGENTINA)SILVER BOOT - Ibrahim Diarra (MALI)BRONZE BOOT - Claudio Echeverri (ARGENTINA)GOLDEN GLOVE - Paul Argney (FRANCIA)FIFA Fair Play Trophy - Inghilterra