Commenta per primo
Si è da poco conclusa la finalissima dei Mondiali Under 17 andati in scena in Indonesia, che ha decretato la vittoria della Germania, passata ai rigori contro la Francia. Una vittoria che i tedeschi hanno rischiato di buttare via alla luce della rimonta subita (da 2-0 a 2-2), ma che poi hanno strappato nella lotteria dei rigori. 
A margine della premiazione, sono stati resi noti anche i premi individuali, che vanno dal Pallone d'Oro del torneo, alla Scarpa d'Oro, passando per il Guanto d'Oro e il Premio Fairplay

GOLDEN BALL - Paris Brunner (GERMANIA) SILVER BALL -  Hamadou Makalou (MALI)
BRONZE BALL -  Mathis Amougou (FRANCIA)

GOLDEN BOOT - Agustin Ruberto (ARGENTINA) SILVER BOOT - Ibrahim Diarra (MALI)
BRONZE BOOT - Claudio Echeverri (ARGENTINA)

GOLDEN GLOVE - Paul Argney (FRANCIA)
FIFA Fair Play Trophy - Inghilterra