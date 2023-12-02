Mondiali Under 17, tutti i premi individuali: da Brunner a Ruberto, i gioielli del torneo
A margine della premiazione, sono stati resi noti anche i premi individuali, che vanno dal Pallone d'Oro del torneo, alla Scarpa d'Oro, passando per il Guanto d'Oro e il Premio Fairplay.
GOLDEN BALL - Paris Brunner (GERMANIA)
SILVER BALL - Hamadou Makalou (MALI)
Paris Brunner is HIM. The young German is the winner of the #U17WC adidas Golden Ball Award!

BRONZE BALL - Mathis Amougou (FRANCIA)
GOLDEN BOOT - Agustin Ruberto (ARGENTINA)
SILVER BOOT - Ibrahim Diarra (MALI)
With eight goals for Argentina, Agustin Ruberto is the Golden Boot Award Winner!
BRONZE BOOT - Claudio Echeverri (ARGENTINA)
GOLDEN GLOVE - Paul Argney (FRANCIA)
France's Paul Argney is the Golden Glove Award winner!
FIFA Fair Play Trophy - Inghilterra