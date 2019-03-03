Presente nelle vesti di commentatore del Clasico fra Barcellona e Real Madrid negli studi di BeIn Sport, l'ex allenatore di Inter, Real e Manchester United, José Mourinho ha usato parole d'elogio per il centrocampista dei blaugrana e obiettivo di mercato dell'Inter, Ivan Rakitic: "È totalmente pragmatico, funzionale, solido. Probabilmente adesso è tanto solido come mai nella sua carriera. Sa come difendere, sa come attaccare, migliora in continuazione. Fondamentale nel supportare l'azione di Messi e giocare davanti la difesa. Secondo me, Rakitic è un giocatore fantastico, probabilmente il più sottovalutato al mondo£.
 