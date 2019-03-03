Mourinho incorona Rakitic: 'È uno dei più sottovalutati al mondo, ma è fantastico'
"He's one of the most underrated players in the world.— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) March 2, 2019
"He needs to improve his Instagram and social media because in this moment this is very important and he's not very good on that but he's very good on the pitch!"
Guess Who
(p.s. Mourinho couldn't resist could he?! ) pic.twitter.com/3w9toQYrLM
Mentana: 'L'Inter è una squadra che si fa male da sola per fare un dispetto a Wanda Nara'
Enrico Mentana, giornalista e grande tifoso dell'Inter, dedica due post su Instagram alla situazione che sta vivendo il club nerazzurro: "Tifo per una squadra-orso, che ogni anno puntualmente va in letargo per tutto l'inverno....