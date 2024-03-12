Napoli-Barcellona 3-1: il tabellino
Marcatori: 15' p.t. Fermin Lopez (B), 17' p.t. Cancelo (B), 30' p.t. Rrahmani (N), 38' s.t. Lewandowski (B).
Assist: 15' p.t. Raphinha (B), 30' p.t. Politano (N), 38' s.t. Sergi Roberto (B).
BARCELLONA (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsì, Cancelo; Fermin Lopez (16' s.t. Sergi Roberto), Christensen (16' s.t. Romeu), Gundogan; Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha (36' s.t. Joao Felix). All. Xavi.
NAPOLI (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui (19' s.t. Olivera); Anguissa, Lobotka, Traorè (33' s.t. Raspadori); Politano (19' s.t. Lindstrom), Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia (47' s.t. Ngonge). All. Calzona.
Arbitro: Makkelie (Olanda).
Ammoniti: 18' p.t. Christensen (B), 44' p.t. Lamine Yamal (B), 47' p.t. Juan Jesus (N), 18' s.t. Traorè (N), 22' s.t. Olivera (N).
Espulsi: -