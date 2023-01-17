Napoli-Cremonese 2-2 (primo tempo 2-1) - 4-5 d.c.r



Marcatori: 18' p.t. Pickel (C), 33' p.t. Juan Jesus (N), 36' p.t. Simeone (N), 42' s.t. Afena-Gyan (C).



Assist: 18' p.t. Okereke (C), 36' p.t. Zerbin (N), 42' s.t. Zanimacchia (C).



NAPOLI (4-2-3-1): Meret; Bereszynski, Ostigard (37' s.t. Kim), Juan Jesus, Olivera; Ndombele (12' s.t.s. Osimhen), Gaetano (19' s.t. Lobotka); Elmas (40' s.t. Zielinski), Raspadori (19' s.t. Anguissa), Zerbin (19' s.t. Politano); Simeone. All. Spalletti



CREMONESE (3-5-2): Carnesecchi; Hendry (37' s.t. Zanimacchia), Bianchetti, Vasquez; Sernicola, Pickel, Castagnetti (20' s.t. Buonaiuto), Meite, Quagliata (26' s.t. Valeri); Ciofani (20' s.t. Afena-Gyan), Okereke (20' s.t. Tsadjout). All. Ballardini.



Arbitro: Ferrieri Caputi di Livorno



Ammoniti: 29' p.t. Vasquez (C), 50' p.t. Okereke (C), 16' s.t. Zerbin (N), 47' s.t. Juan Jesus (N), 48' s.t. Meite (C), 52' s.t. Sernicola (C), 3' s.t.s. Valeri (C), 10' s.t.s Sernicola (C).



Espulsi: 10' s.t.s Sernicola (C).