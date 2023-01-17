Napoli-Cremonese 2-2 (4-5 d.c.r): il tabellino
Commenta per primoNapoli-Cremonese 2-2 (primo tempo 2-1) - 4-5 d.c.r
Marcatori: 18' p.t. Pickel (C), 33' p.t. Juan Jesus (N), 36' p.t. Simeone (N), 42' s.t. Afena-Gyan (C).
Assist: 18' p.t. Okereke (C), 36' p.t. Zerbin (N), 42' s.t. Zanimacchia (C).
NAPOLI (4-2-3-1): Meret; Bereszynski, Ostigard (37' s.t. Kim), Juan Jesus, Olivera; Ndombele (12' s.t.s. Osimhen), Gaetano (19' s.t. Lobotka); Elmas (40' s.t. Zielinski), Raspadori (19' s.t. Anguissa), Zerbin (19' s.t. Politano); Simeone. All. Spalletti
CREMONESE (3-5-2): Carnesecchi; Hendry (37' s.t. Zanimacchia), Bianchetti, Vasquez; Sernicola, Pickel, Castagnetti (20' s.t. Buonaiuto), Meite, Quagliata (26' s.t. Valeri); Ciofani (20' s.t. Afena-Gyan), Okereke (20' s.t. Tsadjout). All. Ballardini.
Arbitro: Ferrieri Caputi di Livorno
Ammoniti: 29' p.t. Vasquez (C), 50' p.t. Okereke (C), 16' s.t. Zerbin (N), 47' s.t. Juan Jesus (N), 48' s.t. Meite (C), 52' s.t. Sernicola (C), 3' s.t.s. Valeri (C), 10' s.t.s Sernicola (C).
Espulsi: 10' s.t.s Sernicola (C).
Commenta per primo