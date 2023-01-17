Commenta per primo
Napoli-Cremonese 2-2 (primo tempo 2-1) - 4-5 d.c.r

Marcatori: 18' p.t. Pickel (C), 33' p.t. Juan Jesus (N), 36' p.t. Simeone (N), 42' s.t. Afena-Gyan (C).

Assist: 18' p.t. Okereke (C), 36' p.t. Zerbin (N), 42' s.t. Zanimacchia (C).

NAPOLI (4-2-3-1): Meret; Bereszynski, Ostigard (37' s.t. Kim), Juan Jesus, Olivera; Ndombele (12' s.t.s. Osimhen), Gaetano (19' s.t. Lobotka); Elmas (40' s.t. Zielinski), Raspadori (19' s.t. Anguissa), Zerbin (19' s.t. Politano); Simeone. All. Spalletti

CREMONESE (3-5-2): Carnesecchi; Hendry (37' s.t. Zanimacchia), Bianchetti, Vasquez; Sernicola, Pickel, Castagnetti (20' s.t. Buonaiuto), Meite, Quagliata (26' s.t. Valeri); Ciofani (20' s.t. Afena-Gyan), Okereke (20' s.t. Tsadjout). All. Ballardini.

Arbitro: Ferrieri Caputi di Livorno

Ammoniti: 29' p.t. Vasquez (C), 50' p.t. Okereke (C), 16' s.t. Zerbin (N), 47' s.t. Juan Jesus (N), 48' s.t. Meite (C), 52' s.t. Sernicola (C), 3' s.t.s. Valeri (C), 10' s.t.s Sernicola (C).

Espulsi: 10' s.t.s Sernicola (C).