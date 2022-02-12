Napoli-Inter 1-1: il tabellino
Marcatori: 7' p.t. Insigne (r) (N), 2' s.t. Dzeko (I).
Assist: -
Napoli (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Fabián Ruiz (28' s.t. Anguissa), Lobotka; Politano (26' p.t. Elmas), Zielinski (39' s.t. Juan Jesus), Insigne (39' s.t. Ounas); Osimhen (39' s.t. Mertens). All. Spalletti.
Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, de Vrij, Dimarco (45' s.t. D'Ambrosio); Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu (39' s.t. Vidal), Perisic; Lautaro (38' s.t. Sanchez), Dzeko. All. Farris.
Arbitro: Doveri di Roma.
Ammoniti: 37' p.t. Insigne (N), 15' s.t. Brozovic (I).
Espulsi: -
