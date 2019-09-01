2
Kalidou Koulibaly ha siglato il clamoroso autogol che ha regalato la vittoria alla Juventus per 4-3 contro il Napoli. Dopo la gara, il difensore senegalese si è scusato con tutti i tifosi con un messaggio tramite Instagram per caricare l'ambiente in vista delle prossime sfide: "È un autogol che mi fa male perché è arrivato dopo una rimonta incredibile. Mi dispiace ma devo, dobbiamo accettarlo: siamo forti. L’abbiamo dimostrato. Lo dimostreremo".
 