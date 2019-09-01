Napoli, Koulibaly si scusa: 'Autogol che fa male, ma siamo forti e lo dimostreremo'
È un autogol che mi fa male perché è arrivato dopo una rimonta incredibile. Mi dispiace ma devo, dobbiamo accettarlo: siamo forti. L’abbiamo dimostrato. Lo dimostreremo C'est un but contre notre camp qui me fait mal car il est venu après un retour incroyable. Je suis désolé mais je dois - nous devons l'accepter: nous sommes forts. Nous l'avons montré. Nous allons le prouver It's an own goal that hurts me because it came after an incredible comeback. I'm sorry but I have to - we have to accept it: we are strong. We showed it. We will prove it #KK #JuveNapoli