Napoli-Lecce 1-0: il tabellino
Marcatori: 28' s.t. Di Lorenzo (N).
Assist: -
NAPOLI (4-2-3-1): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno, Olivera; Anguissa, Gilmour (27' s.t. Raspadori); Ngonge (12' s.t. Politano), McTominay, Neres (27' s.t. Kvaratskhelia); Lukaku (40' s.t. Folorunsho). All. Conte
LECCE (4-3-3): Falcone; Pelmard, Gaspar, Baschirotto, Dorgu; Coulibaly (33' s.t. Rebic), Ramadani, Rafia (24' s.t. Pierret); Pierotti (38' s.t. Oudin), Krstovic, Banda (24' s.t. Sansone). All. Gotti.
Arbitro: Tremolada di Monza.
Ammoniti: 19' p.t. Ngonge (N), 7' s.t. Di Lorenzo (N), 32' s.t. Pierotti (L), 45' s.t. Olivera (N), 48' s.t. Rebic (L).
Espulsi: -