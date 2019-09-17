Napoli-Liverpool 2-0, il tabellino
Marcatori: 37' st Mertens (r), 47' st Llorente
NAPOLI (4-4-2): Meret, Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Callejon, Allan (31' st Elams), Fabian Ruiz, Insigne (22' st Zielinski); Lozano (24' st Llorente), Mertens. All. Ancelotti
LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Adrián; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson (42' st Shakiri), Fabinho, Milner (21' st Wijnaldum); Salah, Firmino, Mané. All. Klopp
Arbitro: Brych (GER)
Ammoniti: 12' st Robertson (L), 16' st Milner (L), 44' st Llorente (N)