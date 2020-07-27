Commenta per primo
Jan Vertonghen saluta il Tottenham. Il difensore belga classe 1987, arrivato nel nord di Londra dall'Ajax nel 2012, ha deciso di non rinnovare il contratto in scadenza a fine luglio: "Il mio tempo con questo club è finito. E' un giorno triste, per diverse ragioni. Mi mancheranno gli amici che ho trovato qui, mi mancheranno lo staff, questo stadio fantastico e ovviamente mi mancheranno i tifosi". Vertonghen, da free agent, è libero di firmare per un club a zero. Piace a Inter e Roma.

 