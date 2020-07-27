Obiettivo di Inter e Roma, Vertonghen saluta il Tottenham: 'Il mio tempo qui è finito'
Jan Vertonghen saluta il Tottenham. Il difensore belga classe 1987, arrivato nel nord di Londra dall'Ajax nel 2012, ha deciso di non rinnovare il contratto in scadenza a fine luglio: "Il mio tempo con questo club è finito. E' un giorno triste, per diverse ragioni. Mi mancheranno gli amici che ho trovato qui, mi mancheranno lo staff, questo stadio fantastico e ovviamente mi mancheranno i tifosi". Vertonghen, da free agent, è libero di firmare per un club a zero. Piace a Inter e Roma.
So my time at the club comes to an end. A sad day for many reasons. I will miss the friends I’ve made here, the staff that make the club run, playing at the amazing new stadium & of course you fans. pic.twitter.com/qyEOlNmgFx— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) July 27, 2020
