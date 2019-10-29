Commenta per primo
Ottavi di finale di EFL, la Coppa di Lega inglese, con cinque partite in programma in questo martedì: il Manchester City supera senza fatica il Southampton, vittoria agevole anche per il Leicester. Fatica l'Everton, che passa sul Watford con le reti di Holgate e Richarlison.

h. 20.45

Burton-Leicester 1-3
7' Iheanacho (L), 20' Tielemans (L), 52' Boyce (B), 89' Maddison (L).

Crawley-Colchester 1-2
20' Bulman (Cr), 22' Norris (Co), 53' autogol Luyambula (Co).

Everton-Watford 2-0
72' Holgate (E), 90+3'  (E).

Manchester City-Southampton 3-1
20' Otamendi (M), 38' Aguero (M), 56' Aguero (M), 75' Stephens (S).

Oxford United-Sunderland 2-1 (dopo i calci di rigore)
25' Hall (O), 78' McNulty (S).