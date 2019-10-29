Ottavi di finale di EFL, la Coppa di Lega inglese, con cinque partite in programma in questo martedì: il Manchester City supera senza fatica il Southampton, vittoria agevole anche per il Leicester. Fatica l'Everton, che passa sul Watford con le reti di Holgate e Richarlison.



h. 20.45



Burton-Leicester 1-3

7' Iheanacho (L), 20' Tielemans (L), 52' Boyce (B), 89' Maddison (L).



Crawley-Colchester 1-2

20' Bulman (Cr), 22' Norris (Co), 53' autogol Luyambula (Co).



Everton-Watford 2-0

72' Holgate (E), 90+3' (E).



Manchester City-Southampton 3-1

20' Otamendi (M), 38' Aguero (M), 56' Aguero (M), 75' Stephens (S).



Oxford United-Sunderland 2-1 (dopo i calci di rigore)

25' Hall (O), 78' McNulty (S).