Pamela Anderson rompe con Rami: 'Peggio di un mostro'
PAMELA ANDERSON E' TORNATA SINGLE: CLICCA SULLA GALLERY PER AMMIRARLA
It’s hard to accept The last (more than) 2.years of my life have been a big lie. I was scammed, led to believe ... we were in « big love »?. I’m devastated to find out in the last few days. That he was living a double life. He used to joke about other players who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives. He called those men monsters. ? But this is worse. He lied to all. How is it possible to control 2 women’s hearts and minds like this - I’m sure there were others. He is the monster. How could I have helped so many people @ndvhofficial and not be wise enough or able to help myself.
Juve, mancia da record per Cristiano Ronaldo: 20 mila euro allo staff del resort greco
Cristiano Ronaldo in vacanza non è un cliente come un altro. Lo sanno bene in Costa Navarino, dove il campione ha trascorso parte delle sue vacanze. Si, lo stesso posto, in Grecia, dove l'anno scorso Andrea Agnelli in persona andò...