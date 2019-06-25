Volano gli stracci tra Adil Rami e Pamela Anderson. L'attrice e showgirl canadese naturalizzata statunitense ha annunciato la fine della storia d'amore con il difensore francese del Marsiglia (ex Milan) con un duro post pubblicato su Instagram: "E’ difficile da accettare. Gli ultimi due anni della mia vita sono stati un'enorme bugia. Sono stata truffata, portata a credere che il nostro era un "grande amore"? Sono devastata, negli ultimi giorni ho scoperto che lui stava vivendo una doppia vita. Di solito scherzava sugli altri calciatori, dicendo che avevano fidanzate per strada in appartamenti vicini alle loro mogli. Ha chiamato quegli uomini mostri, ma lui è peggio di loro: ha mentito a tutti. Come è possibile controllare il cuore e le menti di due donne in questo modo? Sono sicura che ce ne sono state altre. E' IL mostro. I narcisisti non cambiano. I sociopatici non cambiano. Andrò avanti per la mia strada, ho sempre lottato per la verità e la giustizia, questo è il mio peggior incubo. Non ero una persona molto gelosa prima di incontrarlo. La cosa mi fa male da morire". 

It’s hard to accept The last (more than) 2.years of my life have been a big lie. I was scammed, led to believe ... we were in « big love »?. I’m devastated to find out in the last few days. That he was living a double life. He used to joke about other players who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives. He called those men monsters. ? But this is worse. He lied to all. How is it possible to control 2 women’s hearts and minds like this - I’m sure there were others. He is the monster. How could I have helped so many people @ndvhofficial and not be wise enough or able to help myself.

