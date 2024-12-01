Getty Images
Parma - Lazio, 3-1: il tabellino
Marcatori: 6'p.t. Man (P), 8' s.t. Haj (P), 35's.t. Castellanos (L), 45' +1s.t. Delprato (P)
Assist: 8' s.t. e 45'+1 s.t.Charpentier (P)
Parma (4-3-1-2): Suzuki; Del prato, Balogh, Leoni (dal 25' s.t. Hainaut), Valeri; Keita (dal 1's.t. Estevez), Sohm; Man, Cancellieri (dal 37's.t. Benedyczak), Haj (dal 25's.t. Camera); Bonny (dal 1's.t. Charpentier). All. Pecchia
LAZIO (4-2-3-1): Provedel; Lazzari (dal 37's.t. Marusic), Romagnoli, Gila, Pellegrini; Guendouzi, Rovella (dal 44' s.t. Noslin); Isaksen (20' s.t. Tchaouna) Dele-Bashiru (dal 1's.t. Pedro), Zaccagni; Castellanos. All.: Baroni.
Arbitro: sig. Zufferli - sez. Udine
Ammoniti: 30' p.t. Rovella(L), 33' p.t. Keita (P); 45'p.t. +7 Bonny (P) e Gila (L), 13' s.t. Estevez (P), 19' s.t. Balogh (P), 45's.t. Castellanos (L)
Espulsi: -