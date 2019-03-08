Perugia-Verona 1-2: il tabellino
Marcatori: 54' Bianchetti (V), 60' Henderson (V), 86' Verre (P)
Perugia (4-1-2-1-2): Gabriel; Rosi (70' Falasco), Gyomber, Sgarbi, Mazzocchi; Carraro; Falzerano, Dragomir; Verre; Michael (66' Han Kwang-S.), Melchiorri (83' Vido). All. Nesta.
Verona (4-3-3): Silvestri; Bianchetti, Dawidowicz, Empereur, Balkovec; Faraoni, Gustafsson, Henderson (90'+3' Tupta); Laribi (68' Danzi), Di Carmine (78' Pazzini), Lee. All. Grosso.
Arbitro: Antonio Di Martino di Teramo
Ammoniti: 28’ Dawidowicz (V), 45’+1’ Balkovec (V), 49’ Michael (P), 63’ Rosi (P), 84’ Gustafsson (V), 90'+6' Gabriel (P)
