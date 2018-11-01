Una polemica sedata sul nascere. German Pezzella era stato attaccato da alcuni utenti su Instagram dopo la scelta di travestirsi da emiro in occasione della festa di Halloween organizzata dalla Fiorentina presso Villa Cora, hotel a Firenze. L'argentino, in alcune pose, è ritratto con un mitra in mano, scelta che ha fatto indignare alcune persone appartenenti al mondo arabo, che gli hanno fatto notare il gesto.



LE SCUSE - Il difensore, sempre attraverso Instagram, ha fatto pervenire le proprie scuse, chiarendo che il gesto non fosse discriminatorio e che, quando si è trovato in territorio arabo, si è sempre trovato splendidamente.

