    Premier League, albo d'oro: decimo titolo per il Manchester City

    Di seguito l'albo d'oro del massimo campionato inglese (che dal 1992-93 ha assunto la denominazione di Premier League). Per il Manchester City si tratta del decimo titolo di campione d'Inghilterra.  

    1888-1889:   Preston N.E. 
    1889-1890:   Preston N.E. 
    1890-1891:   Everton 
    1891-1892:   Sunderland 
    1892-1893:   Sunderland 
    1893-1894:   Aston Villa 
    1894-1895:   Sunderland 
    1895-1896:   Aston Villa 
    1896-1897:   Aston Villa 
    1897-1898:   Sheffield Utd 
    1898-1899:   Aston Villa 
    1899-1900:   Aston Villa 
    1900-1901:   Liverpool 
    1901-1902:   Sunderland 
    1902-1903:   Sheffield Wednesday 
    1903-1904:   Sheffield Wednesday 
    1904-1905:   Newcastle Utd 
    1905-1906:   Liverpool 
    1906-1907:   Newcastle Utd 
    1907-1908:   Manchester Utd 
    1908-1909:   Newcastle Utd 
    1909-1910:   Aston Villa 
    1910-1911:   Manchester Utd 
    1911-1912:   Blackburn 
    1912-1913:   Sunderland 
    1913-1914:   Blackburn 
    1914-1915:   Everton 
    1919-1920:   West Bromwich 
    1920-1921:   Burnley 
    1921-1922:   Liverpool 
    1922-1923:   Liverpool 
    1923-1924:   Huddersfield Town 
    1924-1925:   Huddersfield Town 
    1925-1926:   Huddersfield Town 
    1926-1927:   Newcastle Utd 
    1927-1928:   Everton 
    1928-1929:   Sheffield Wednesday 
    1929-1930:   Sheffield Wednesday 
    1930-1931:   Arsenal 
    1931-1932:   Everton 
    1932-1933:   Arsenal 

    1933-1934:   Arsenal 
    1934-1935:   Arsenal 
    1935-1936:   Sunderland 
    1936-1937:   Manchester City 
    1937-1938:   Arsenal 
    1938-1939:   Everton
    1946-1947:   Liverpool 
    1947-1948:   Arsenal 
    1948-1949:   Portsmouth 
    1949-1950:   Portsmouth 
    1950-1951:   Tottenham 
    1951-1952:   Manchester Utd 
    1952-1953:   Arsenal 
    1953-1954:   Wolverhampton 
    1954-1955:   Chelsea 
    1955-1956:   Manchester Utd 
    1956-1957:   Manchester Utd 
    1957-1958:   Wolverhampton 
    1958-1959:   Wolverhampton 
    1959-1960:   Burnley 
    1960-1961:   Tottenham 
    1961-1962:   Ipswich Town 
    1962-1963:   Everton 
    1963-1964:   Liverpool 
    1964-1965:   Manchester Utd 
    1965-1966:   Liverpool 
    1966-1967:   Manchester Utd 
    1967-1968:   Manchester City 
    1968-1969:   Leeds Utd 
    1969-1970:   Everton 
    1970-1971:   Arsenal 
    1971-1972:   Derby County 
    1972-1973:   Liverpool 
    1973-1974:   Leeds Utd 
    1974-1975:   Derby County 
    1975-1976:   Liverpool 
    1976-1977:   Liverpool 
    1977-1978:   Nottingham Forest 
    1978-1979:   Liverpool 
    1979-1980:   Liverpool 
    1980-1981:   Aston Villa 
    1981-1982:   Liverpool 

    1982-1983:   Liverpool 
    1983-1984:   Liverpool 
    1984-1985:   Everton 
    1985-1986:   Liverpool 
    1986-1987:   Everton 
    1987-1988:   Liverpool 
    1988-1989:   Arsenal 
    1989-1990:   Liverpool 
    1990-1991:   Arsenal 
    1991-1992:   Leeds Utd 
    1992-1993:   Manchester Utd 
    1993-1994:   Manchester Utd 
    1994-1995:   Blackburn 
    1995-1996:   Manchester Utd 
    1996-1997:   Manchester Utd 
    1997-1998:   Arsenal 
    1998-1999:   Manchester Utd 
    1999-2000:   Manchester Utd 
    2000-2001:   Manchester Utd 
    2001-2002:   Arsenal 
    2002-2003:   Manchester Utd 
    2003-2004:   Arsenal 
    2004-2005:   Chelsea 
    2005-2006:   Chelsea 
    2006-2007:   Manchester Utd 
    2007-2008:   Manchester Utd 
    2008-2009:   Manchester Utd 
    2009-2010:   Chelsea 
    2010-2011:   Manchester Utd 
    2011-2012:   Manchester City 
    2012-2013:   Manchester Utd 
    2013-2014:   Manchester City 
    2014-2015:   Chelsea 
    2015-2016:   Leicester City 
    2016-2017:   Chelsea 
    2017-2018:   Manchester City 
    2018-2019:   Manchester City 
    2019-2020:   Liverpool
    2020-2021:   Manchester City 
    2021-2022:   Manchester City 
    2022-2023:   Manchester City 
    2023-2024:   Manchester City

