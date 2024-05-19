Premier League, albo d'oro: decimo titolo per il Manchester City
1888-1889: Preston N.E.
1889-1890: Preston N.E.
1890-1891: Everton
1891-1892: Sunderland
1892-1893: Sunderland
1893-1894: Aston Villa
1894-1895: Sunderland
1895-1896: Aston Villa
1896-1897: Aston Villa
1897-1898: Sheffield Utd
1898-1899: Aston Villa
1899-1900: Aston Villa 1900-1901: Liverpool
1901-1902: Sunderland
1902-1903: Sheffield Wednesday
1903-1904: Sheffield Wednesday
1904-1905: Newcastle Utd
1905-1906: Liverpool
1906-1907: Newcastle Utd
1907-1908: Manchester Utd
1908-1909: Newcastle Utd
1909-1910: Aston Villa
1910-1911: Manchester Utd
1911-1912: Blackburn
1912-1913: Sunderland
1913-1914: Blackburn
1914-1915: Everton
1919-1920: West Bromwich
1920-1921: Burnley 1921-1922: Liverpool
1922-1923: Liverpool
1923-1924: Huddersfield Town
1924-1925: Huddersfield Town
1925-1926: Huddersfield Town
1926-1927: Newcastle Utd
1927-1928: Everton
1928-1929: Sheffield Wednesday
1929-1930: Sheffield Wednesday
1930-1931: Arsenal
1931-1932: Everton
1932-1933: Arsenal
1933-1934: Arsenal
1934-1935: Arsenal
1935-1936: Sunderland
1936-1937: Manchester City
1937-1938: Arsenal 1938-1939: Everton
1946-1947: Liverpool
1947-1948: Arsenal
1948-1949: Portsmouth
1949-1950: Portsmouth
1950-1951: Tottenham
1951-1952: Manchester Utd
1952-1953: Arsenal
1953-1954: Wolverhampton
1954-1955: Chelsea
1955-1956: Manchester Utd
1956-1957: Manchester Utd
1957-1958: Wolverhampton
1958-1959: Wolverhampton
1959-1960: Burnley
1960-1961: Tottenham
1961-1962: Ipswich Town
1962-1963: Everton 1963-1964: Liverpool
1964-1965: Manchester Utd
1965-1966: Liverpool
1966-1967: Manchester Utd
1967-1968: Manchester City
1968-1969: Leeds Utd
1969-1970: Everton
1970-1971: Arsenal
1971-1972: Derby County
1972-1973: Liverpool
1973-1974: Leeds Utd
1974-1975: Derby County
1975-1976: Liverpool
1976-1977: Liverpool
1977-1978: Nottingham Forest
1978-1979: Liverpool
1979-1980: Liverpool
1980-1981: Aston Villa 1981-1982: Liverpool
1982-1983: Liverpool
1983-1984: Liverpool
1984-1985: Everton
1985-1986: Liverpool
1986-1987: Everton
1987-1988: Liverpool
1988-1989: Arsenal
1989-1990: Liverpool
1990-1991: Arsenal
1991-1992: Leeds Utd
1992-1993: Manchester Utd
1993-1994: Manchester Utd
1994-1995: Blackburn
1995-1996: Manchester Utd
1996-1997: Manchester Utd
1997-1998: Arsenal
1998-1999: Manchester Utd 1999-2000: Manchester Utd
2000-2001: Manchester Utd
2001-2002: Arsenal
2002-2003: Manchester Utd
2003-2004: Arsenal
2004-2005: Chelsea
2005-2006: Chelsea
2006-2007: Manchester Utd
2007-2008: Manchester Utd
2008-2009: Manchester Utd
2009-2010: Chelsea
2010-2011: Manchester Utd
2011-2012: Manchester City
2012-2013: Manchester Utd
2013-2014: Manchester City
2014-2015: Chelsea
2015-2016: Leicester City 2016-2017: Chelsea
2017-2018: Manchester City
2018-2019: Manchester City
2019-2020: Liverpool
2020-2021: Manchester City
2021-2022: Manchester City
2022-2023: Manchester City
2023-2024: Manchester City