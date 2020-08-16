Premier League: De Bruyne giocatore dell'anno, battuti Henderson, Mané e Alexander-Arnold
Commenta per primoIl Liverpool vince la Premier League, ma il miglior giocatore della stagione non è suo: Kevin De Bruyne del Manchester City si aggiudica il premio di miglior giocatore dell Premier 2019/20, battendo il trio Reds Henderson, Mané e Alexander-Arnold.
Introducing your 2019/20 @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Season...— Premier League (@premierleague) August 16, 2020
#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/I2EJPUPLz8
